Deputies: Dog shot after attacking another dog, person

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A person shot a dog that was attacking another dog and a person Wednesday morning in the Fairview Shores neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called shortly before 11 a.m. to a home on Leeway Ave near West Kennedy Boulevard and Wymore Road.
"We received a call that a dog was attacking another dog, and then a resident," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "A person in the home then shot the attacking dog."
The injured person was taken to a hospital, deputies said.
Investigators did not say if the dog that was shot survived, nor did they specify the condition of the other dog.
No other details were given.
