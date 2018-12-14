Deputies: Driver crashes car into front of Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County family is displaced Friday morning after a car slammed into their home Thursday night.
Video footage shows a gaping hole where the front wall of the house once stood.
Related Headlines
Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they arrested the person who drove into the home, and said the person knew someone who lives in the home on Observatory Drive.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}