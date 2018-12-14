  • Deputies: Driver crashes car into front of Orange County home

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County family is displaced Friday morning after a car slammed into their home Thursday night.

    Video footage shows a gaping hole where the front wall of the house once stood. 

    Related Headlines

    Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they arrested the person who drove into the home, and said the person knew someone who lives in the home on Observatory Drive.

    The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories