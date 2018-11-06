Deputies fatally shoot man who pointed gun at them near St. Cloud

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Members of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team on Tuesday afternoon fatally shot a 67-year-old man who pointed a gun at them near St. Cloud, Sheriff Russ Gibson said.
Deputies were called shortly after 9:15 a.m. to a home on Cinder Lane near East Lake Tohopekaliga's southwestern shore after a woman called 911 to report that her husband was threatening to shoot himself, Gibson said.
Investigators said the SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the home to try to persuade the man to peacefully surrender.
"The male pointed a firearm at SWAT team members, which they perceived as a threat to their lives," Gibson said. "At that moment, SWAT team members took action."
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
"My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the subject, who succumbed to those injuries today, and also with my deputies, who performed their duties," Gibson said. "Now, they must deal with the aftermath."
The identities of those involved haven't been disclosed.
Five deputies were placed on paid administrative leave, which is typical in police shootings.
The Florida Department of Law enforcement is investigating the shooting.
No other details were given.
