Deputies: Fight leads to crash, shooting in East Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday.

Deputies were called to the 8400 block of Curry Ford Rd. near Chickasaw trail around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a fight that led to a car crash.

Responding deputies arrived to find one of the people involved in the fight had been shot.

The victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The other person involved, identified as a man in his 50s, was also taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the fight.

No arrests have been made. According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

