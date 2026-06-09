Deputies find wanted man hiding in air conditioner in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said they arrested a wanted man who was hiding inside an air conditioner’s air handler.

James Myers, 33, was arrested on an active felony warrant for charges including grand theft and fleeing and eluding.

Deputies said Joann Rosario, 36, was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice after allegedly assisting Myers.

The active warrant for Myers stemmed from previous charges of grand theft, fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended, super-speeding and resisting.

This follows a prior encounter in March when Myers was apprehended with K-9 after a stolen truck and a ditch incident, deputies said.

Rosario was located hiding in a closet. She was subsequently arrested for obstruction of justice for helping Myers evade deputies.

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