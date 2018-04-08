0 Deputies: Fireworks set off at Florida Mall as diversion to rob jewelry store

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several people were injured Sunday as shoppers and employees rushed out of the Florida Mall after someone set off fireworks as a distraction to rob a jewelry store, Orange County deputies said.

Deputies responded to the mall about 5:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired, but quickly determined it was fireworks.

Orange County Fire Rescue said 11 people were injured as crowds rushed out of the mall.

Five people were taken to the hospital and six were treated at the scene.

Deputies said the fireworks were used as a diversion to rob a jewelry store.

Shoppers reported on Twitter that they thought a gun was being fired.

No other details were released.

My in laws just called me saying that they were inside #FloridaMall and heard at least three shots. And people running and screaming — Evan Dimov (@evandimov) April 8, 2018

Nope we all ran out. I finally made it to the car with my children. There are lots of fire and rescue but I have not seen cops. — Melita (@GarciaMelissa21) April 8, 2018

