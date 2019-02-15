Deputies: Florida man allowed underage girl to drive to store for beer, snacks

MERRITT ISLAND, Fl. - One man was arrested after police said he allowed an underage girl to take the wheel during a trip to the store, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said a vehicle was observed driving into the opposite lane and into dirt off the side of the roadway on February 14 in the area of North Tropical Trail around 6:12 p.m.
Police came in contact with the vehicle where 62-year-old Mark Papczynski said he allowed the girl to drive to the store "to get her a snack and himself another 18 pack of beer," according to an arrest report.
Papczynski admitted that letting the girl drive was dangerous. It is unknown if he was under the influenece at the time of his arrest.
He faces two charges of child neglect without great bodily harm and permitting any unauthorized person to drive, according to jail records.
