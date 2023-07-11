Deputies: Florida man hit by train while trying to take a ‘selfie’

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was seriously injured Friday after deputies say he was hit by a train.

Volusia County Deputies and Orange City Police Officers responded to the CSX Railroad tracks near Magnolia Ave. and Blue Springs Ave. just before 3:30 p.m. for an accident involving a train and a pedestrian.

See a map of the area below:

Deputies say the victim was attempting to take a “selfie” with the train approaching, but slipped before he could step off the tracks.

The victim, identified by the Florida Highway Patrol as a 19-year-old man from DeBary, was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital with injuries described as “serious but non-life-threatening,” including several broken limbs.

The investigation into the incident was turned over to FHP. That investigation is ongoing.

