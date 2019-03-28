  • Deputies: Florida man says he's ‘Archangel Michael,' tries to set fire to 16 vehicles

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A man who refers to himself as the “Michael the Archangel” was arrested Wednesday on charges of trying to set fire to government vehicles, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

    “We can’t make this stuff up,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

    Michael Gordon, 27, tried to set fire to 16 government vehicles and one civilian vehicle at the Military Recruitment Center on West Brandon Boulevard, deputies said.

    Deputies said they found gas tanks that had been pried open filled with rags and sticks. Deputies said Gordon returned to the scene of the crime as they were investigating.  

    According to the Sheriff’s Office, Gordon wanted to blow up the vehicles because, ”The generals won’t surrender to the Kingdom of God.”

    Gordon was charged with criminal mischief. 

