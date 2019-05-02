0 Deputies: Former Bunnell officer rearrested after being released from prison accepts plea deal

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A former Bunnell police officer is going back to prison for violation of probation 15 days after his release from prison, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Michael Stavris, 34, of Palm Coast, was arrested on Feb. 26 for failing to meet the conditions of his probation and for child abuse.

Stavris was originally sentenced to prison in July 2016 for felony child abuse and fraud using personal identification, and was released from prison on Feb. 11, deputies said.

Deputies said that, three days after Stavris’ release, a complaint was made against him that alleged he used a juvenile victim’s identification, image and likeness to contact adult males on Facebook.

According to a release, Stavris used the fake Facebook profile to pose as a juvenile girl and made defamatory and derogatory comments about members of the victim’s family.

Stavris was offered a plea deal by state prosecutors Thursday to resolve his violation of probation charge and new charges of felony child abuse.

He will return to prison for five years, with credit for time served, and spend an additional 10 years behind bars on the new charges, deputies said.

“We consider this resolution a success and I’m glad to see that Stavris will go back to prison for a long time,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This defendant has been preying on juveniles and women since 2011 and didn’t learn his lesson even after spending nearly three years in prison the first time, so it’s time to go back where he can’t prey on children. This was a combined effort between the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Probation, the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.”

After his release, Stavris must also complete five years of sex offender probation, which includes no internet, no social media, no volunteer work around children and no contact with his victims.

