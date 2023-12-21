Deputies identify man found shot to death in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County detectives are still trying to figure out who shot a man and left him to die Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Marion County deputies responded to the 11000 block of SE 170th Lane in the Stonecrest Subdivision just before noon Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Marion County Fire Rescue medics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim him Thursday as 50-year-old James Sanford Crawford.

The MCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

No details on a possible suspect or the sequence of events leading up to the shooting have been released.

Deputies say they believe all the people who were involved in the shooting have been accounted for and are in the process of being interviewed.

