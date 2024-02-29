VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies have identified the man who they say fired a gun at a construction crew as he passed by them in an airboat.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. Saturday at the State Road 46 bridge over the St. John’s River near C.S. Lee Park in Geneva.

READ: Deputies: Boyfriend of missing teen’s mother considered prime suspect; arrested for sexual battery

According to an incident report from the sheriff’s office, the victims were working under the bridge as part of a construction crew performing underwater repairs.

See a map below:

Deputies identify Mims man accused of shooting at bridge repair crew from airboat The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. Saturday at the State Road 46 bridge over the St. John’s River near C.S. Lee Park in Geneva.

The victims told deputies that as they were working under the bridge, a man on an airboat drove by and got into a “verbal altercation” with them.

READ: One dead after 7 people shot following fight over vehicle in Orlando

Deputies say they suspect, later identified as 69-year-old Richard Macko of Mims, made several reckless passes by the crew in his airboat before yelling at them and brandishing a handgun.

According to the sheriff’s office, Macko pointed the gun at the construction crew and fired one round in their direction before leaving the area.

READ: Human remains found in search for Ormond Beach girl reported missing in 2004

No injuries were reported in the incident, but deputies say the construction crew told them they would cease their work on the bridge until a suspect was arrested.

On Wednesday, deputies announced that Macko had been taken into custody in Titusville on a Volusia Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He’s being held in the Brevard County jail on no bond, pending an initial appearance before a judge.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group