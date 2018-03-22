  • Deputies: Intoxicated man sitting on tracks forces train to stop in Cocoa

    COCOA, Fla. - An engineer stopped a train just in time when he saw a man sitting on the tracks near Broadway Boulevard in Cocoa, authorities said.

     

    Authorities said they tried to approach Jonathan Davis, 36, but he ran away.

     

    Deputies said Davis, who they believed to be intoxicated, did not obey orders to stop.

     

    They found Davis in the woods by the tracks, where he resisted arrest and grabbed a deputy, authorities said.  

     

    Davis faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

     

