  • Deputies investigate armed robbery at Orange County strip mall

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a busy strip mall Friday night.

    The strip mall is located along Colonial Drive, not far from Orlando Executive Airport.

    The investigation is focused at a Boot Mobile store, with signs that deputies are looking for someone nearby.

    WFTV reporter Deanna Allbrittin saw multiple deputies, a K-9 unit and a Sheriff’s Office helicopter circling overhead.

    Deputies haven’t said much about what happened inside the store, only that they are investigating an armed robbery.

