Deputies investigate armed robbery at Orange County strip mall

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a busy strip mall Friday night.
The strip mall is located along Colonial Drive, not far from Orlando Executive Airport.
Related Headlines
The investigation is focused at a Boot Mobile store, with signs that deputies are looking for someone nearby.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘We are going to find you’: Deputies upping patrols after uptick in illegal ATV, motorcycle activity
- Deputies: 2 men shoot at boy, girl before shouting racial slurs at them in Lake County
- Nearly a dozen arrested in Orange County apartment complex drug bust
- Video: Woman who tried to elude deputy on ATV bonds out of jail
WFTV reporter Deanna Allbrittin saw multiple deputies, a K-9 unit and a Sheriff’s Office helicopter circling overhead.
Deputies haven’t said much about what happened inside the store, only that they are investigating an armed robbery.
BREAKING: @OrangeCoSheriff has crime scene tape now up around the Boost Mobile on Colonial near the Orlando Executive Airport where they’re investigating an armed robbery. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/OuN6oo83y7— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) March 30, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}