  • Deputies investigate early-morning shooting in Silver Springs Shores

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Fla. - A man is in the hospital after he was shot outside a club in Silver Springs Shores early Saturday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. 

    Deputies found the man who had been shot outside the club at 9355 SE Maricamp Road around 2:15 a.m.

    The man, who deputies did not identify, was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, deputies said. 

    According to deputies, witnesses were unable to provide any suspect descriptions. 

    Deputies are still looking for the shooter. 

    Anyone with information is urged to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-369-6715.

