Deputies investigate shooting at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies said the person suffered a gunshot wound at the Sumerset Apartments on Lee Road.
Related Headlines
Watch: ‘I hope you die,' Sanford shooting victim's family tells killer during sentencing
Investigators were called to the scene around 3:45 p.m. where they found one patient suffering from a gunshot wound.
The patient was taken to Orange Regional Medical Center, officials said.
Watch: Orlando air traffic controllers cope with shutdown, collect food donations
Deputies would not describe the extent of the injuries and said an investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}