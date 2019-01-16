  • Deputies investigate shooting at Orange County apartment complex

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

    Deputies said the person suffered a gunshot wound at the Sumerset Apartments on Lee Road.

    Investigators were called to the scene around 3:45 p.m. where they found one patient suffering from a gunshot wound.

    The patient was taken to Orange Regional Medical Center, officials said.

    Deputies would not describe the extent of the injuries and said an investigation is ongoing.

