Deputies investigate shooting during car crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating after a shooting during a car crash.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday near Rock Springs Road and Pine Street, northwest of Wekiwa Springs State Park.

Deputies said they responded to the scene after reports of a vehicle crash and shots fired.

Investigators said a weapon was discharged, but no one was injured.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and if it was related to the crash.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

