SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting in Altamonte Springs.

Deputies and police responded to the area of Merritt and Jackson streets about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said as they and Altamonte Springs police responded to the shooting, they saw a suspicious vehicle in the area and tried to cordon it off. They said the driver was able to maneuver around them and speed away.

Deputies said the driver went down State Road 436 and US 17/92 and eventually struck a tree and crashed. Three people fled the vehicle, but only one was caught.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the three people in the vehicle are not involved in the shooting, but the alleged shooter called the sheriff's office to turn himself in.

The people in the car were involved in some other type of criminal activity and will face charges, deputies said.

Deputies do not believe the shooting was a random act and believe the victim and gunman were shooting at each other. They ask that the public call with any information about the incident.

No other details were released.

Stay with wftv.com and follow reporter Jeff Levkulich for updates.



#BREAKING- massive law enforcement presence along 17-92 near Maitland Blvd. @SeminoleSO ALERT helicopter circling area near 17/92 and Spartan Drive. #wftv pic.twitter.com/fAv0hYTCSf — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) October 2, 2018

