  • Deputies investigate shooting near UCF

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Orange County. 

    Deputies were called to the BP gas station on North Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida about 1:22 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. 

    They said one person was shot in the shoulder. 

    No other details were released. 

