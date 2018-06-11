Deputies investigate shooting near UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Orange County.
Deputies were called to the BP gas station on North Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida about 1:22 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting.
They said one person was shot in the shoulder.
No other details were released.
