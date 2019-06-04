Deputies investigate shooting on Silver Star Road in Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. - Orange County deputies are responding to a shooting in Pine Hills Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Silver Star Road and Pine Hills Road.
Skywitness video shows a half-dozen squad cars at the scene, where a section of Silver Star Road is cordoned off with crime tape.
Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately available to provide information.
Orange County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
