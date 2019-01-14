  • Deputies investigate suspicious death near Altamonte Springs

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Seminole County deputies are investigating a suspicious death near Altamonte Springs, officials said. 

    Deputies began investigating the death off Lake Mobile Drive sometime before 11:30 a.m. Monday. 

    Channel 9's Jeff Levkulich is at the scene and saw some homes along the street cordoned off with crime scene tape. 

    Officials did not have any further details to immediately release. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 

     

