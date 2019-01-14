Deputies investigate suspicious death near Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Seminole County deputies are investigating a suspicious death near Altamonte Springs, officials said.
Deputies began investigating the death off Lake Mobile Drive sometime before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Channel 9's Jeff Levkulich is at the scene and saw some homes along the street cordoned off with crime scene tape.
Officials did not have any further details to immediately release.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
#Breaking:@SeminoleSO investigating suspicious death here on Lake Mobile Drive near Ronald Reagan Blvd. PIO on the way to the scene to give us an update.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/5Q8rKUt5OT— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) January 14, 2019
