  • Deputies investigating suspicious death in Altamonte Springs

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A man was found dead under "suspicious circumstances" at a home in Altamonte Springs Saturday afternoon, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. 

    Deputies received a call regarding the death on Georgia Avenue around 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said. 

    Read: Man moving family to Florida killed in crash involving 2 18-wheelers

    The man was last seen between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, deputies said. 

    Deputies could not release the cause and manner in which the man died. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies investigating suspicious death in Altamonte Springs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alligators begin to descend upon Florida residential areas as mating…

  • Headline Goes Here

    OIA braced for projected busiest travel day on record

  • Headline Goes Here

    Noor Salman trial: 'We were convinced she did know,' jury foreman says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Five-mile section of Wekiva Parkway opens