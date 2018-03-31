Deputies investigating suspicious death in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A man was found dead under "suspicious circumstances" at a home in Altamonte Springs Saturday afternoon, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies received a call regarding the death on Georgia Avenue around 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said.
The man was last seen between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, deputies said.
Deputies could not release the cause and manner in which the man died.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
