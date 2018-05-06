  • Deputies investigating death in south downtown Orlando

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are conducting a death investigation in south downtown Orlando.

    Deputies were called out to the home at 1223 W Kaley Avenue around 10 a.m. where they found a man in his 50s dead in his bathroom. 

    Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. 

    Homicide detectives and forensics officials are investigating the scene. 

