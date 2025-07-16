Deputies issue missing child alert in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help to find a missing child.

Deputies said Lenay Isham, a 12-year-old from Manatee County, was last seen in Orlando.

Lenay, who is known to be a frequent runaway, was last seen near Powers Drive and Christian Way in Orlando.

She was wearing a pink shirt, black pajama pants, black shoes, and a black bonnet at the time of her disappearance.

Lenay is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds.

Authorities have expressed concern for her well-being due to her young age.

Lenay has been known to frequent Hillsborough County.

Anyone with information regarding Lenay’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

