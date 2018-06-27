Deputies: Juvenile injured in shooting near Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A juvenile was injured Tuesday evening in a shooting near Cocoa, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting was reported on Grace Avenue near Clearlake Road and West King Street, Sheriff's Office spokesman Tod Goodyear said.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, Goodyear said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
