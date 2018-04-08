Deputies: Suspect arrested after murder in Seminole County on Friday

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County deputies arrested a man after a woman was shot and killed Friday, officials said.
Investigators said 26-year-old Apopka resident Asgeirr Ulfr was arrested Saturday evening at a residence in Orlando.
Ulfr told detectives he was shot in the foot by an alleged intruder at a home in the 1200 block of Gina Court in unincorporated Apopka, deputies said.
Investigators said they also found Christina Scarr, 20, of Apopka dead inside the home following the incident.
Scarr’s cause of death is still pending and the investigation is ongoing, deputies said.
