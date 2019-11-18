Deputies: Man arrested for punching umpire in the face after children's baseball game

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida man was arrested Friday after deputies say he punched an umpire in the face and breaking one of his teeth after he disagreed with a call during a children's baseball game.
Deputies said Alberto Ramos, of Lakeland, is charged with one count of felony battery of a sport official after they said he followed an umpire into the clubhouse at Highland City Ball Park to complain and then punched the umpire in the face after he asked Ramos to leave.
Related Headlines
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said after the umpire asked him to leave Ramos screamed that he would “kick his ---” before punching the umpire in the face, cutting the umpire’s lip and breaking one of his teeth.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen who took date to prom after cancer diagnosis passes away
- Deputy arrested after pointing gun at ride-share driver, Sheriff's Office says
- 2 charged after 2-year-old girl shot in leg at Daytona Beach apartment complex, police say
- Deputies recover 15 kilos of cocaine that washed up on Flagler County beach, Sheriff's Office says
Polk County Fire Rescue said they treated the umpire for his injuries at the scene.
Deputies said Ramos bonded out of jail after posting $1,000 bond.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd released the following statement on the incident:
"This is completely inexcusable - assaulting a little league official while he's officiating at a game where children are supposed to be having fun, and learning sportsmanlike behavior. Not only was he arrested, he's also been trespassed from the ballpark."
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}