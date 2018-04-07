ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with a road-rage shooting on State Road 528 Thursday that left three people injured, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
Deputies said they were called to a McDonald’s on John Young Parkway where they met Saidel Perez who had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Orange County Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said.
Deputies were also called to the nearby Hampton Inn on Futures Drive where they met two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old man.
Read: 3 injured in shootout on State Road 528, deputies say
The victims were also shot and taken to the hospital, investigators said.
Deputies said Perez had been in a fight with his girlfriend while driving on State Road 528.
Another car pulled up beside them and rolled down the window, investigators said.
Words were exchanged and Perez pulled out a gun, deputies said. They said he fired into the other vehicle and then someone in that car opened fire.
Deputies said Perez's girlfriend dropped him off at the McDonald’s and left with the gun in the car.
She hasn't been found.
Perez was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The good Samaritan, John Epley, wasn't charged, deputies said.
No other details were released.
