Deputies: Man arrested in connection to carjackings in Orange, Seminole counties

One man is in custody after officials said he carjacked seperate vehicles in Orange and Seminole counties Monday.
The first incident happened in Seminole County around 5 p.m. at Oxford Road in Fern Park, where deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the victim was holding the keys to her vehicle when the keys were snatched by the 28-year-old Brandon Washington before he got into the vehicle and drove away.
Deputies said Washington then flagged down a second victim in Orange County around 5:55 p.m., claiming to have bumped her vehicle. When the victim got out of the car to inspect the damage at the intersection of Granada Drive and Roxbury Road, the suspect forced her back into her vehicle and began to drive, deputies said.
The woman was able to escape from the vehicle immediately, according to deputies.
Deputies said Washington was later arrested by Sanford Police on Tuesday and is currently being held at the Seminole County Jail.
Washington faces preliminary charges of carjacking, kidnapping and grand theft.
