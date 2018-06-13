  • Deputies: Man attacked with unknown substance

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has a serious eye injury after he told deputies someone threw an unknown substance in his face.

    Donte Jones, 26, told the Orange County Sheriff’s Office the incident happened on West 13th Street near Ocoee Apopka Road in Apopka.

    Jones was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Deputies did not release his condition.

    Deputies have also not said what the substance was, or any details about a possible suspect.

    Location of the alleged incident: 

