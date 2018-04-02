  • Deputies: Man breaks into woman's porch, steals $150 worth of beer

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    A surveillance camera caught a man breaking into the porch of an Orange County home and stealing $150 worth of beer, Orange County deputies said.

     

    The theft happened last week at about 6 a.m. on Ranch Estate Drive.

     

    Deputies said the man walked into the woman’s back yard, entered the porch and removed the beer from a refrigerator.

     

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Callers could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.

     

