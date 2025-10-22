Deputies: Man charged with child neglect after children photographed with marijuana and gun

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said a DeLeon Springs man was arrested after photographs surfaced showing children with marijuana and firearms inside his home.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office stated that the first image shows Taylor Knoops’ young daughter asleep on a couch with a beer bottle next to her. The second image, according to deputies, shows the same child sleeping with a gun resting on her body, which they believe was staged.

Investigators said the third photo showed another child holding a bag of marijuana. The Department of Children and Families was notified after the photos surfaced, prompting a joint investigation.

The report stated Knoop was aware the photos had been taken but claimed the marijuana belonged to someone else and that the pictures were from years ago.

When deputies and DCF investigators visited the home, they said it was unsafe for children due to exposed hazards and ongoing renovations. Relatives were contacted to take custody of the children.

Knoop was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect arising from the incident involving his daughter and another child in the home.

