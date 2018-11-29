  • Deputies: Man dead after being shot, crashing car near Parramore

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 57-year-old man died after being shot and crashing his car near Parramore just after midnight Thursday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said the man was found unresponsive behind the wheel by Orlando Police Department officers. The Sheriff’s Office said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

    Investigators said they found shell casings less than a block away from where the car had crashed on 20th Street.

    Deputies did not release any information about a possible suspect.

