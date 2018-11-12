Deputies: Man dead, woman injured after shooting in Umatilla

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting in Umatilla Sunday night, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they responded to a home on Henry Street around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired. They said the man was found dead, and the woman was found with gunshot wounds.
The woman was flown to Central Florida Regional Hospital for treatment.
Deputies said the investigation is active and ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV for updates.
