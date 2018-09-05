Deputies: Man fatally shoots man who stabbed him during fight at gas station

A man fatally shot a man who stabbed him during a fight at a gas station in the DeLeon Springs neighborhood, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the DeLeon Springs Food Mart on U.S. 17 near West Baxter Street after one man pulled out a knife and another man pulled out a gun.
Investigators said the man who was shot died, but they haven't specified the condition of the man who was stabbed.
It's unknown what led up to the fight.
No other details were given.
I’ll have a live update on the deadly shooting investigation in Volusia County at 10/11 on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Y8FwgdPGv7— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) September 5, 2018
One person is dead tonight after he was shot during a fight in DeLeon Springs. Detectives are on scene now sorting out details - but initial reports are the man who was shot had just stabbed another man with a knife.— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) September 5, 2018
