  • Deputies: Man fatally shoots man who stabbed him during fight at gas station

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    A man fatally shot a man who stabbed him during a fight at a gas station in the DeLeon Springs neighborhood, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said they were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the DeLeon Springs Food Mart on U.S. 17 near West Baxter Street after one man pulled out a knife and another man pulled out a gun.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Florida woman arrested in death of missing 2-year-old son, whose body was found in woods

    Investigators said the man who was shot died, but they haven't specified the condition of the man who was stabbed.

    It's unknown what led up to the fight.

    Read: Florida man hired Thursday, fired Sunday, tries to kill boss two hours later, police say

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates to this developing story.

    Read: 'Stop telling me you want me to die; I get it,' says woman who put son's head in toilet

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories