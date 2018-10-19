0 Deputies: Man fatally shoots stepchildren's father in front of them

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 47-year-old man was arrested Thursday, one day after he fatally shot his wife's ex-husband while he was visiting his three children at the gunman's home near Dunnellon, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they were called at about 7 p.m. Wednesday to the home on Southwest 106th Place near Southwest 134th Court after Eric Matthews shot Gerald Lee Bryant, 50, of Spring Hill.

Investigators said Matthews is married to Bryant's ex-wife and lives with her and Bryant's three children. They said Bryant's ex-wife had invited him over to spend time with their children.

Matthews' wife sent him a text message notifying him of Bryant's visit, deputies said.

"If I show up, it ain't gonna be good," Matthews said in a text message, according to an arrest report.

Deputies said Matthews was unhappy that Bryant was at the home, so he went home and started a fight with Bryant, which ended when he shot Bryant in the chest in front of two of his children.

Detectives said that after the shooting, Matthews said, "Bang, (expletive). I told you. Bye bye, (expletive)," before walking away.

"We are so terribly sad for the children, that they had to see that," said Lauren Lettelier, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said. "I mean, being so young -- 9 and 11 years old -- and seeing your father die. It's tremendous trauma, and our prayers go out to the family."

Matthews was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and two counts of battery. He is being held without bail.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.