    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old Lockhart Middle School student broke free from the grip of a man who grabbed her Wednesday morning while she was walking to a bus stop in the Fairview Shores neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    The attempted kidnapping happened shortly after 8:15 a.m. at Satel and Corena drives near Edgewater Drive and Lee Road, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said.

    Deputies said the girl reported the incident to a school resource officer.

    "For reasons unknown, the student did not report this until 10:30 a.m.," Watrel said. "She was shaken by the incident, but is in good condition."

    Investigators described the man as 30 to 40 years old, slender, white and about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a gray stubble beard.

    More deputies will patrol the neighborhood Thursday, Watrel said.

    The kidnapping attempt remains under investigation.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

    A $1,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest.

    No other details were given.

