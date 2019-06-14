0 Deputies: Man had girl, 4, with him during Volusia County burglary

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 35-year-old man had a 4-year-old girl with him while burglarizing a home near Edgewater on Thursday morning, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they were called at about 8 a.m. to a home on Charles Street near South Ridgewood Avenue after someone spotted a man carrying large bags on a neighbor's riverfront property.

Investigators said the owner discovered someone had been on his boat and had tampered with electrical wires to try to start it.

Deputies said the witness also said the man had a girl with him, and she was also carrying a bag.

Shortly before noon, investigators said they received a report of a man and a girl walking through the backyards of homes on nearby Coleman Street and looking in utility sheds.

A deputy was speaking to a woman standing on the second-story deck of her home in the area when he heard a man's voice emanating from the first floor, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they discovered James Giambra in the home and arrested him.

"They checked on the 4-year-old girl to make sure she was OK, and she handed over an iPod Touch she said she had taken from a car in the garage," said Andrew Gant, a Sheriff's Office spokesman. "After speaking with deputies for a while, she was turned over to a responsible family member."

Giambra was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling, two counts of burglary of a conveyance, grand theft, petit theft, two counts of child neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

