Deputies: Man robbed inside his bedroom in Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. - Investigators are looking for two men who broke into a man’s Pine Hills home and robbed him, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The 43-year-old victim, whom police did not identify, was in his bedroom at a home on the 3500 block of Forestdale Drive around 7:10 p.m. when two men kicked in his bedroom door, deputies said.
One of the men held the victim down while the other robbed him, deputies said.
The victim tried to fight back against the two men and they fled from the home, deputies said.
The victim was not injured during the home invasion.
Detectives are working to identify the suspects.
No further information is available at this time.
