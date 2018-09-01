Deputies: Man runs during arrest, drowns in pond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man drowned Saturday after he jumped into a retention pond while running away from deputies, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they first made contact with the man just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Golf Club Parkway and Greenview Circle in Pine Hills.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 50-year-old man ran after they found him in possession of drugs.
Deputies chased after the man on foot and say he jumped into a nearby retention pond.
The deputies said they attempted to save the man, but he drowned.
The man’s name hasn't been released.
An investigation is underway
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}