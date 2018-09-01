  • Deputies: Man runs during arrest, drowns in pond

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man drowned Saturday after he jumped into a retention pond while running away from deputies, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said they first made contact with the man just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Golf Club Parkway and Greenview Circle in Pine Hills.

    According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 50-year-old man ran after they found him in possession of drugs.

    Deputies chased after the man on foot and say he jumped into a nearby retention pond.

    The deputies said they attempted to save the man, but he drowned.

    The man’s name hasn't been released.

    An investigation is underway

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories