Deputies: Man shot, killed at Flash Dancers gentlemen's club in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot and killed at a gentlemen’s club on Orange Blossom Trail, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting happened Friday at about 2 a.m. at Flash Dancers gentlemen’s club in the 2000 block of OBT.
The victim was identified as Stephen Walker.
No further information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
