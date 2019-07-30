Deputies: Man shot, robbed outside Orlando business

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is recovering from his injuries after he was shot during a robbery, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
It happened Monday evening outside of a business in the 8000 block of Mandarin Drive.
Officials said a 33-year-old man was shot by another man in his 30s outside the business and also had some of his belongings taken.
Deputies said the suspect then fled in a vehicle driven by another suspect.
Officials said the victim's injury is non-life threatning.
