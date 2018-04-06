0 Deputies: Man sought in attempted kidnapping of 14-year-old girl

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies want to question a man in connection with the attempted kiddnapping of a child.

Deputies released surveillance video Thursday and they released a sketch last week of the man they want to find.

They said he tried to grab a 14-year-old Lockhart Middle School student last week as she walked to her bus stop near Corena and Satel drives.

A resident's security camera caught the suspect moments before the March 28 incident, deputies said.

In the short clip, the bus stop is empty, but there’s a figure of a man walking down Corena Drive and stopping on the corner where it meets Satel Drive.

Deputies said he lingered there for a short while before trying to grab the girl as she approached,.

The girl managed to get away, but did not report the incident to her school resource officer until two hours later.

Deputies said she is shaken but OK.

She described the man as white, between 30 and 40 years of age, about 5-feet 10-inches tall with a gray stubble beard.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

WATCH: White male who tries to kidnap 14-year-old Lockhart Middle School student walking to her bus stop. Happened at 8:20 a.m.March 28th near Corena & Satel. Suspect is slender built white male, 30-40 y/o, 5’10”-6’00” tall, w/ gray stubble beard. Crimeline reward! 800-423-8477 pic.twitter.com/pmVmutmHOg — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 5, 2018

