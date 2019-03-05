Deputies: Man suffers serious injuries in Pine Hills shooting

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A man suffered serious injuries after he was shot in the Pine Hills area Tuesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, whom police did not identify, was shot around 11:35 a.m. along the 5000 block of Bonnie Brae Circle, near Pine Hills Road and North Lane, deputies said.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, deputies said.
Deputies said they are looking for the suspect, who investigators believe is known to the victim.
The investigation is still active.
No further details are available.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
