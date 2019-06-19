Deputies: Man travels to sheriff's office to tell deputies he shot mother, set home ablaze

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old man traveled to a Marion County Sheriff's Office district office early Wednesday and told deputies that he had killed his mother at their home near the Ocklawaha neighborhood, the agency said.
Deputies said firefighters were called shortly before 3:30 a.m. to a burning home on Southeast 53rd Street near Southeast 49th Street Road and County Road 314A.
Investigators said firefighters discovered a body in the charred home once they extinguished the blaze.
TRENDING NOW:
- 9 things we learned during President Trump's Orlando reelection campaign speech
- Woman flagged down Orlando officers to report a man raped her, police say
- Georgia woman dies after being bitten by rattlesnake
- 'Dude, you're killing me,’ Orlando officer says while being dragged during traffic stop
Detectives said Colby Glen Larue appeared at the district office, where he told a deputy he shot his mother, Angela Limbaugh, and that she was still in the home when he set it on fire.
Larue was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree arson of a dwelling and homicide.
Read: 9 things we learned during President Trump's Orlando reelection campaign speech
He is being held without bail.
The death and the fire remain under investigation.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}