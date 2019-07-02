Deputies: Man wanted in connection to carjackings in Orange, Seminole counties

Officials are on the hunt for a man they said carjacked seperate vehicles in Orange and Seminole counties Monday.
The first incident happened in Seminole County around 5 p.m. at Oxford Road in Fern Park, where deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the victim was holding the keys to her vehicle when the keys were snatched by the suspect before he got into the vehicle and drove away.
The suspect then flagged down a second victim in Orange County around 5:55 p.m., claiming to have bumped her vehicle. When the victim got out of the car to inspect the damage at the intersection of Granada Drive and Roxbury Road, the suspect forced her back into her vehicle and began to drive, deputies said.
The woman was able to escape from the vehicle immediately, according to deputies.
Deputies said the vehicle the suspect was last seen in is a brown Kia Soul with license plates Y75NKY.
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his mid-30s with short hair and a thin to medium build.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
