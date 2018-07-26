0 Deputies: Man wanted in robberies targeting women at shopping centers arrested

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 48-year-old man wanted in at least five robberies in the last month was arrested Tuesday in Daytona Beach, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.

On July 8, Hector Luis Massas robbed a Justice clothing store in The Loop shopping center on West Osceola Parkway, Sheriff's Office spokesman Angel Sepulveda said.

"The investigation revealed the suspect was connected to several other armed robberies in the Central Florida area targeting females in or around shopping centers," Sepulveda said.

Deputies said the Saint Cloud, Ocoee and Orlando police departments were part of a joint investigation.

Police said Massas was identified by victims who were robbed outside a Publix and a Burger King in St. Cloud.

"The suspect pawned one of our victim's pieces of jewelry at a pawn shop in Orange County, and based on that, and his description, it linked him directly to our crimes," St. Cloud police Sgt. Anthony Miller said.

Massas had a BB gun with him when he was arrested, investigators said.

"That gun was (probably) specifically purchased -- and used within days of the purchase -- to commit those crimes," Miller said.

Massas was booked into the Osceola County Jail on charges of armed robbery, grand theft and violation of parole.

Investigators said they're trying to connect Massas to crimes in Ocoee and unincorporated Orange County.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline 800-423-8477.

Police have arrested a suspect in a series of armed robberies targeting women in Central Florida!

