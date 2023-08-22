Deputies: Marion County Walmart evacuated after bomb threat found on wall

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies said they’ve evacuated a Walmart store after a bomb threat was found on a wall.

Deputies said the store, which is located at 34 Bahia Ave. in Ocala, is closed due to the threat, which was found written on the wall near the women’s restroom.

Investigators are asking people to avoid the area, and Greenway Elementary has been placed on a “Code Yellow” as a precaution.

