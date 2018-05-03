0 Deputies: Men enter home through unlocked garage doors, steal keys, burglarize cars

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify two men who are responsible for several car and home burglaries in unincorporated Oviedo, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

Surveillance video shows one man armed with a gun and another man wearing a hooded sweater breaking into a car.

On April 21, a victim called authorities and said she awoke to the sound of a door slamming and saw a man walk past her window. The man opened the door to her car and the woman banged on the window, causing him to run away, deputies said.

Deputies said the men entered the victim’s home earlier in the day through an unlocked garage door, and then through an unlocked door that led into the house. The men stole the victim’s keys and other items before leaving, deputies said.

Authorities said two vehicles were burglarized: one in the garage and another in the driveway.

Deputies canvassed the area on Moffat Loop and determined vehicles at multiple homes had also been burglarized.

“The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to make a nightly routine of ensuring all doors to their home and vehicles are locked, and valuables are secured. Please remember to include the interior door that leads to and from the garage, sliding glass and patio doors, and windows,” a news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477). Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips that lead to the felony arrest of a suspect and/or the recovery of stolen property and drugs are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000.

