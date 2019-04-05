Deputies: Oak Hill teen accused of manslaughter after reporting younger cousin's death was suicide

OAK HILL, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy in Oak Hill is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of his younger cousin in February 2018, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Traves Plummer told detectives that the victim, Ernesto Sierra, 14, shot himself inside a bathroom at a home on Wood Avenue.
As deputies investigated the incident, several inconsistencies started to emerge in Plummer’s story, investigators said.
Deputies said security camera footage from inside and outside the home appears to have been erased.
Forensic tests done on a 9 mm handgun used in the shooting also indicated Palmmer’s DNA was present, deputies said.
Deputies said detectives determined it was physically impossible for Sierra to have shot himself.
Investigators met with Sierra’s family and informed them of the updates to the case.
Deputies said Plummer was arrested Friday in Daytona Beach and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
